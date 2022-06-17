Russian rouble, stocks fall slightly

June 17 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble and stock markets dipped slightly in early trading in Moscow on Friday but remained steady compared to the extreme volatility of major U.S. and European bourses over recent days.

At 0930 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% weaker against the dollar at 56.75 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 1% to trade at 59.57 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

At Russia's flagship annual economic forum in St. Petersburg, top Russian policymakers said the Russian economy was holding up better than expected in the face of unprecedented Western sanctions.

Russian stock indexes also edged down in the first two hours of trading.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS shed 0.2% to 1314.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% lower at 2362.3 points.

