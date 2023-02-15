Russian rouble, stocks fall on possibility of new sanctions

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell to a 10-month low against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, while fears of new Western sanctions also triggered a sell-off in Russian stocks.

At 1105 GMT, the rouble was down 0.8% against the dollar at 74.41, its weakest level since April 2022 RUBUTSTN=MCX. The rouble had also fallen by 0.5% against the euro to 79.68 EURRUBTN=MCX and was down 0.6% against the Chinese yuan CNYRUBTOM=MCX at 10.87.

Russia's stock markets were also trading in the red after reports the European Union was eyeing a fresh sanctions package to include measures against some of Russia's leading non-state banks.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 2.2% to 931.6 points, its weakest reading this year, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX fell 1.4% to 2,200.4 points.

Shares in Tinkoff Bank TCSGDR.MM fell by more than 6% on reports it had been named in a draft package of EU sanctions set to be unveiled to mark the anniversary of Russia's sending of tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Russia's currency has been falling this year on the back of weaker energy revenues, with a European Union embargo on Russian oil and a G7 price cap pushing Russia to record its lowest tax take from oil and gas in more than two years in January, and announcing a 500,000 barrel-a-day production cut starting from March.

Brent crude - a benchmark for sales of Russia's Urals blend - fell 0.7% on Wednesday to $85.0 a barrel.

"Today's weakening of the rouble is a continuation of the process that began in early February against the backdrop of the European embargo on Russia's oil products," said Alexander Dzhioev, an analyst with Alfa Capital.

"Nevertheless, the market reaction looks quite emotional, because there are no grounds for a significant and prolonged weakening," Dzhioev added.

Russia's central bank last week flagged the government's widening deficit as a possible cause for concern and signalled it was prepared to raise rates to counter inflation, which remains well above the bank's 4% annual target.

Analysts at SberCIB Investment Research on Wednesday raised their forecast for the central bank's key rate this year to 8.5% and said it sees the first hike - from 7.5% - happening in April.

