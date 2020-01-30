Russian rouble, stocks fall again on China virus concerns

MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell in volatile trade on Thursday, tracking swings in oil prices and fears over the Chinese coronavirus outbreak.

"The external backdrop has worsened again. Many air carriers stopped flying to China, a number of countries are evacuating their citizens," Otritie brokerage said.

At 0805 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% weaker against the dollar at 63.11 RUBUTSTN=MCX, after touching its weakest since Dec. 12 of 63.16. Against the euro, the rouble fell 0.9% to 69.50 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Downside pressure on the rouble was exacerbated by the central bank, which has increased its daily buying of foreign currency for state reserves this month.

Economic fundamentals have not changed, which implies that when risk aversion fades, the rouble should pare its current losses. Rosbank, a Russian unit of Societe Generale, sees the rouble rising to 61.5 versus the dollar by the end of March.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, fell 1.9% $58.69 a barrel as alarm spread over the economic impact of the Wuhan virus, while a bigger-than-expected increase in U.S. crude stocks added to the negative tone. O/R

"We expect the Russian stock market to decline in early trade on the back of rising concerns about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Chinese economic growth and implications of its spreading for the global economy," Alfa Bank said in a note to clients.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS slipped 1.4% to 1,548.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.9% lower at 3,101.4 points, down from a record high of 3,226.9 reached 10 days ago.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, editing by Larry King)

