Russian rouble, stocks down on lower oil, fears of second wave of virus

MOSCOW, June 15 (Reuters) - The rouble weakened and Russian stocks fell on Monday, extending losses last week triggered by a decline in oil prices amid fears of a second wave of the coronavirus and the subsequent economic implications.

At 0721 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 70.41 RUBUTSTN=MCX, heading away from June's peak of 68.04 hit a week ago.

Against the euro, the rouble shed 0.1% to 79.16 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble came under pressure last Thursday ahead of a three-day weekend in Russia as Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, fell sharply below $40.

"Weak oil prices and the overall decline in risk appetite may pressure the rouble although its weakening that had taken place ahead of the long weekend looks excessive," Otkritie Brokerage said.

Brent futures were 2.8% lower on Monday at $37.65 per barrel as new coronavirus infections hit China, Japan and the United States, adding to concerns that a resurgence of the virus could weigh on the recovery of fuel demand. O/R

In Russia, the central bank is in focus this week as it will hold a board meeting on Friday. The bank is expected to cut interest rates and is also set to revise its forecasts to reflect the aftermath of lockdowns that have battered the Russian economy.

The dollar-denominated RTS share index .IRTS was down 2.7% at 1,204.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.9% lower at 2,691.1 points.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Susan Fenton)

