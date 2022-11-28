Russian rouble, stocks down on China COVID fears

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble and stocks followed global oil prices lower at the start of trading on Monday, with rising COVID cases in China weighing on markets.

At 0713 GMT, the rouble had lost 0.4% against the dollar at 60.75 RUBUTSTN=MCX and was flat against the euro, trading at 62.94 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

In recent sessions the currency has been supported by a month-end tax period that sees Russian exporters convert their foreign currency earnings into roubles to pay local tax liabilities. But any demand for the currency was being outweighed by a negative global outlook in trading on Monday morning.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down by 2.6% at $81.01 a barrel. Oil prices have fallen by more than 17% in November with fears of an economic slowdown in Europe and the United States being compounded by rising COVID cases in China.

Against the Chinese yuan, the Russian currency was slightly higher, up 0.2% at 8.40. CNYRUBTOM=MCX

Russian stock indexes were also lower as investors fled from risky assets.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.1% to 1,129.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.9% lower at 2,176.3 points.

Analysts said poor sentiment was likely to continue weighing on the Russian market through the week.

"The deterioration of investor sentiment towards risky assets ... and a significant drop in oil prices will put pressure on the Russian market, which will lead to further declines," Banki.ru chief analyst Bogdan Zvarich wrote in a research note.

(Reporting by Jake Cordell; Editing by Toby Chopra)

