Russian rouble, stocks down again as OPEC oil output deal expires

MOSCOW, April 1 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened towards 80 to the dollar and stock indexesfell on Wednesday, pricing in a fall in oil prices back to a multi-year low as the global deal to limit crude output expired.

The rouble took a hit from the coronavirus outbreak that put Russia on the brink of recession as well as from low prices for oil, one of the country's main exports, that slid below levels factored into the budget.

At 1620 GMT, the rouble was 0.8% weaker against the dollar at 78.96RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving closer to a level of 81.97 it hit in mid-March, its weakest since early 2016.

But it saw some support from the central bank that started selling foreign currency from its reserves in March for the first time since early 2015.

On Monday, the central bank increased its daily selling to 16 billion roubles ($203 million) worth of foreign currency from 13.3 billion the previous days, data showed on Wednesday.

"Only an increase in interventions in the second quarter will be able to defend the rouble if oil prices fall further," said Raiffeisen Bank analysts.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 5.5% at $24.89 a barrel following its biggest-ever quarterly and monthly losses, as a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. inventories and a widening rift within the OPEC producers' group heightened oversupply fears. O/R

Having lost more than 20% of its value in 2020, the weak rouble together with low oil prices and the coronavirus outbreak are likely to push Russia's commodity-dependent economy into contraction in the second quarter.

Crude oil futures have lost more than 60% of their value so far this year.

The government on Wednesday promised to ramp up state spending, earmarking nearly $18 billion to fight the coronavirus and its fallout.

Russia's official tally of infections rose to 2,777, a one-day increase of 440, and 24 people with the coronavirus have so far died.

Russian stock indexes finished the day lower. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS fell 2.6% to 987.75 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.4% lower at 2,473.6 points.

