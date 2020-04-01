Russian rouble, stocks down again as OPEC oil output deal expires

MOSCOW, April 1 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Wednesday, moving towards 80 versus the dollar, and stocks indexes declined, pricing in a reversal in oil prices back to multi-year lows as the global deal to limit crude output expired.

At 0734 GMT, the rouble was 1% weaker against the dollar at 79.15 RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving closer to a level of 81.97 it hit in mid-March, its weakest since early 2016.

Versus the euro, the rouble eased 0.6% to 87 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble takes a hit from low prices for oil, one of Russia's main exports, that slid below levels factored into this year's budget.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 4.4% at $25.19 a barrel following its biggest-ever quarterly and monthly losses, as a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. inventories and a widening rift within the OPEC producers' group heightened oversupply fears. O/R

Having lost more than 20% of its value in 2020, the weak rouble together with low oil prices and the coronavirus outbreak are likely to push Russia's commodity-dependent economy into recession this year.

Crude oil futures lost more than 60% of their value so far this year.

The rouble is receiving some support from the central bank that started selling foreign currency from its reserves in March for the first time since early 2015.

In the past few days, the central bank was selling around 13.3 billion roubles ($168 million) worth of foreign currency a day.

Russian stock indexes were down. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS fell 3% to 983.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.3% lower at 2,477.4 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

($1 = 79.2020 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.