Russian rouble, stocks down again as oil slides, coronavirus fears remain

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble headed towards four-year lows on Friday as oil prices fell again and concerns about the coronavirus epidemic remained in the spotlight, also putting pressure on Russian stocks.

The rouble is one of the worst-performing currencies against the dollar so far this year, losing around 20% of its value as it takes a hit from falling prices for oil, one of Russia's main exports, and the economic crisis related to the coronavirus.

Still, the rouble is on track to firm this week after falling for four weeks in a row.

At 1506 GMT, the rouble was 1.8% weaker against the dollar at 78.86 , moving closer to its weakest since early 2016 of 81.97 hit last week.

Versus the euro, the rouble eased 1.6% to 86.78 , trading at a distance from levels of around 71-73 seen a month ago.

The rouble is set to firm in the medium term but in the short term it is likely to stay within a range of 77-80 against the dollar without a visible change in external conditions, analysts at Bank St Petersburg said.

The rouble is now mostly driven by oil prices as well as global market sentiment steered by developments around the global coronavirus outbreak.

"Uncertainty about the scale of the pandemic impact on the economy as well as discordance between euro zone leaders on the necessary economic support measures keep on pressuring investors' readiness to take risks," Olma Brokerage said.

The health of the Russian economy is in focus as an increasing number of small businesses are temporarily closing down amid the coronavirus, while President Vladimir Putin ordered banks to provide a grace period on interest and principal payments to borrowers among other measures.

Russia's unique policy response to the coronavirus pandemic will put pressure on the credit ratings of its banks, Moody's forecast on Friday, while Standard & Poor's said the banking system has adequate capital and liquidity buffers.

Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, plummeted 6.2% to $24.71 a barrel, putting pressure on Russian assets.

The dollar-denominated RTS index slid 5.4% to 1,002.86 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 3.4% lower at 2,404.9 points.

