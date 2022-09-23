Russian rouble, stocks dip as Russia stages referendums in Ukraine

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble dipped back from multi-week highs at the start of trading on Friday and stocks pared recent gains in volatile trade as Moscow mobilises some 300,000 additional troops for the conflict in Ukraine.

Despite President Vladimir Putin's mobilisation order that could significantly escalate the conflict in Ukraine, the rouble has gained this week, hitting its highest versus the U.S. dollar since Aug. 19 and its strongest against the euro since July 27.

In the first minutes of trading on Friday, the currency dropped 0.9% against the U.S. dollar to trade at 59.37 RUBUTSTN=MCX and slipped back 0.72% against the euro to 58.02 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Currency controls and month-end tax payments which see Russia's exporters convert their foreign currency earnings into roubles to make payments to the treasury are providing a boost to the currency despite the geopolitical headwinds, analysts say.

Russia's stock market was also down at the open. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS dropped 2.1% to 1,150.1 points at 0719 GMT. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.3% lower at 2,162.8 points.

Russian shares have also seen heightened volatility this week in response to the mobilisation order and as Russia stages referendums in four regions of Ukraine which its forces control on joining Russia.

The new moves from Moscow have raised the prospect of further economic sanctions from the West.

After surging in Thursday's session on news it had enough free cash flow to pay interim dividends, shares in Gazprom GAZP.MM fell back in line with the wider market on Friday, standing down 1.1% in rouble terms.

