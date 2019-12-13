Russian rouble, stocks, bonds hit multi-year highs after rate cut

By Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The rouble touched its strongest level versus the dollar in almost 18 months on Friday and stock markets rose, buoyed by U.S.-China trade deal hopes and after the Russian central bank cut its key rate for the fifth time this year.

The central bank lowered the cost of borrowing to 6.25% from 6.50% on Friday, bringing a cumulative series of rate cuts to 150 basis points this year as inflation eases.

But the currency and local shares were largely being driven by positive global market sentiment surrounding a trade deal between the world's two biggest economies. Reuters reported the United States has agreed to reduce some tariffs on Chinese goods and delay a tranche of tariffs as part of a 'phase one' deal.

By 1148 GMT, the rouble was 0.8% stronger against the dollar at 62.35 RUBUTSTN=MCX after touching 62.20 earlier in the morning, a level last reached on July 2018.

In doing so, the rouble became the second best performing currency of 2019, behind Ukraine's hyrvnia.

The rouble was 0.4% stronger at 69.70 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX after earlier marking its best level since March 2018 at 69.52.

Dmitry Polevoy, chief economist at the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said the rate cut carried few significant risks for the rouble, given that the main reasons for its strengthening were external.

In a statement, the Russian central bank said if the economic situation develops as it expects, it would consider further reducing the key rate in the first half of 2020.

Russia's rate cut came after Ukraine and Turkey both slashed interest rates by 200 basis points this week.

Brazil's central bank also lowered its key rate by 50 basis points.

Yields on Russia's 10-year OFZ treasury bond, which move inversely to their price, fell to an 11-year low of 6.29% RU10YT=RR, in response to the rate cut, before rising back to 6.32%

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.7% at $65.3 a barrel and also supporting the country's assets.

Russian stock indexes rose with the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS up 0.9% to 1,510.2 points, after earlier reaching a six-year high. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% higher at 2,990.9 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by John Stonestreet, Kirsten Donovan)

