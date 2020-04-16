Russian rouble stems tide of heavy losses, stocks edge higher

MOSCOW, April 16 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was steady in early trade on Thursday, after heavy losses in the previous session, even though oil prices continued to slide and global markets came under pressure as economic data showed the damaged caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

At 0806 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 74.80 RUBUTSTN=MCX, after a sharp fall in the previous trading session, and had gained 0.5% to trade at 81.21 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.7% at $27.6 a barrel.

Tumbling retail sales and sinking factory output were just some of the negative indicators from the United States on Wednesday, which pushed investors to seek safe havens, such as the dollar, harming the rouble.

The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said Asia's economic growth this year will grind to a halt for the first time in 60 years, neutralising hopes that a recovery could soon be in order as some countries lift lockdown restrictions and report fewer new coronavirus infections.

Markets are expected to continue declining later on Thursday when the United States releases unemployment data, said analysts at ITI Capital.

Despite the negative outlook and the rouble's sharp fall, Russia's finance ministry pushed ahead with holding two auctions of OFZ treasury bonds on Wednesday, with demand supported by expectations that the central bank could cut its key rate as soon as April 24.

Central bank data showed that major Russian banks and foreign investors could help Moscow raise funds to finance its response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Russian stock market indexes were up, having sustained heavy losses on Wednesday.

Veles Capital analyst Elena Kozhukhova said the downward movement of Russian stocks would likely be halted in early trade due to improved global sentiment, compared with the previous trading session.

"Bulls today still have a chance of maintaining the short-term upward trend, but if the mood significantly worsens again, sales could continue in the coming days," she said.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 2.3% to 1,070.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.6% higher at 2,538.8 points.

Shares in Russia's largest retail group, X5 PJPq.L, were up 2.4% in London after the company said that net retail sales in the first quarter had risen almost 16%.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow. Editing by Jane Merriman)

