Russian rouble steady vs dollar at start of presidential election

MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) - The rouble was stable against the dollar on Friday as Russians began casting their ballots in a March 15-17 presidential election which incumbent Vladimir Putin is expected to easily win.

At 0753 GMT, the rouble was unchanged against the dollar at 91.69 RUBUTSTN=MCX and steady at 99.78 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It lost 0.2% against the yuan to trade at 12.72 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

"We still believe that in the near term the rouble has more chances to rise rather than fall," Alor Broker's Alexei Antonov said.

"As early as next week, the Russian currency should start to receive support from a slight increase in the sale of FX revenue due to the approaching tax payment period."

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.4% at $85.11 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were unchanged.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS stood at 1,133.19 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was at 3,297.38 points.

(Reporting by Marina Bobrova Editing by Andrew Osborn)

