Russian rouble steady, SPO deals in focus

MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was steady on Friday, supported by month-end tax payments that usually boost demand for the Russian currency, as investors watched a spike in activity on the Russian equity capital market.

At 0702 GMT, the rouble was flat at 63.72 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX and eased 0.2% to trade at 70.54 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Secondary public offerings were in the spotlight in the absence of other major news.

Gazprom, the world's largest gas producer, priced its 3.6% stake worth around $3.3 billion at 220.72 roubles ($3.46) per share in a second share offering this year.

"This is a positive development as it will allow Gazprom to raise liquidity after the company had cancelled Eurobond plans. Moreover, the share free float will increase," Alor Brokerage said in a note.

Meanwhile, shareholders in Russian children's retailer Detsky Mir DSKY.MM sold 15.9 billion roubles ($249.5 million) worth of shares in a SPO at 91 roubles per share.

Shares in Gazprom were 0.4% higher at 255.3 roubles per share, while shares in Detsky Mir were up 0.4% at 93.4 in volatile trade.

"Today's opening may be affected by Gazprom. Given that the placement is priced at a 13% discount to yesterday's close we may see the market move lower if the full placement does not go to a single buyer," analysts at Aton brokerage said in a note.

But Russian stock indexes opened higher, shrugging off a 0.5% decline Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, to $63.64 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.3% to 1,458.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% higher at 2,951.3 points.

Looking forward to 2020, Russia is expected to see a further increase in equity listings, according to VTB Capital, a leading organiser of share sales in the country.

