Russian rouble steady, SPO deals in focus

Contributor
Andrey Ostroukh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

The Russian rouble was steady on Friday, supported by month-end tax payments that usually boost demand for the Russian currency, as investors watched a spike in activity on the Russian equity capital market.

MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was steady on Friday, supported by month-end tax payments that usually boost demand for the Russian currency, as investors watched a spike in activity on the Russian equity capital market.

At 0702 GMT, the rouble was flat at 63.72 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX and eased 0.2% to trade at 70.54 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Secondary public offerings were in the spotlight in the absence of other major news.

Gazprom, the world's largest gas producer, priced its 3.6% stake worth around $3.3 billion at 220.72 roubles ($3.46) per share in a second share offering this year.

"This is a positive development as it will allow Gazprom to raise liquidity after the company had cancelled Eurobond plans. Moreover, the share free float will increase," Alor Brokerage said in a note.

Meanwhile, shareholders in Russian children's retailer Detsky Mir DSKY.MM sold 15.9 billion roubles ($249.5 million) worth of shares in a SPO at 91 roubles per share.

Shares in Gazprom were 0.4% higher at 255.3 roubles per share, while shares in Detsky Mir were up 0.4% at 93.4 in volatile trade.

"Today's opening may be affected by Gazprom. Given that the placement is priced at a 13% discount to yesterday's close we may see the market move lower if the full placement does not go to a single buyer," analysts at Aton brokerage said in a note.

But Russian stock indexes opened higher, shrugging off a 0.5% decline Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, to $63.64 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.3% to 1,458.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% higher at 2,951.3 points.

Looking forward to 2020, Russia is expected to see a further increase in equity listings, according to VTB Capital, a leading organiser of share sales in the country.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

($1 = 63.7428 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More