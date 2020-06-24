Russian rouble steady on military parade day

MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble held near two-week highs against the dollar on Wednesday, a day that President Vladimir Putin declared a public holiday to hold a military parade that was cancelled last month due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

At 0717 GMT, the rouble was unchanged on the day at 68.70 against the dollar in the interbank market RUB= after hitting 68.55 on Tuesday, its strongest level since June 10.

Against the euro, the rouble was steady at 77.72 EURRUB=.

The Moscow Exchange was closed for the state holiday on Wednesday, the day Putin ordered the parade be held to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's World War Two victory over the Nazis.

Putin was set to review the Red Square military parade later on the eve of a nationwide vote that could extend his rule until 2036, a patriotic display critics say is designed to lift his lower than usual approval ratings.

Russia's IT companies were in focus after their shares outperformed the broader market when Putin on Tuesday proposed tax cuts for the sector.

Late on Tuesday, Russia's top search engine Yandex YNDX.O, YNDX.MM said it planned to raise $800 million by issuing new A-class shares to finance its future growth and plans to terminate its partnership in two projects with Sberbank SBER.MM, Russia's largest lender.

Market quotes will show how investors reacted to the news when the Moscow Exchange reopens on Thursday.

