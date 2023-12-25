News & Insights

Russian rouble steady in thin trading

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

December 25, 2023 — 04:08 am EST

MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was little changed against the U.S. dollar and euro on Monday in thin trading, with the European and U.S. markets closed for Christmas.

At 0902 GMT, the rouble was flat against the dollar at 92.01 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.1% to trade at 101.8 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.25% to $79.19.

Since October and the rouble's most recent slide to 100 against the dollar, a presidential decree forcing exporters to convert some foreign currency revenue has provided support, as have elevated interest rates.

Russia's central bank will start buying foreign currency if oil prices rise to $88-$90 per barrel, governor Elvira Nabiullina told RBC media in an interview published on Monday.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.55% at 1,063.42. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX gained 0.43% to 3,105.77.​

