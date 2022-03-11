Russian rouble steady in early Moscow trade

March 11 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was little changed in early Moscow trade on Friday, stabilising after heavy losses over the last two weeks, after the central bank further restricted access to foreign currency.

At 0740 GMT, the rouble was 1.4% stronger against the dollar at 116.8 RUBUTSTN=MCX but had lost 1.0% against the euro to trade at 126.3 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The local stock market remained largely closed on Friday by order of the central bank, which limited trading in stocks and bonds after the West rolled out economic sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

On Thursday, the central bank introduced restrictions on local firms' access to foreign-currency cash for the next six months, after earlier restricting citizens' access to hard-currency cash.

Over March 10 to Sept. 10 local companies and entrepreneurs who want U.S. dollars, Japanese yen, British pounds and euros in cash can receive only up to $5,000-worth and only to pay for overseas work trips.

The central bank on Thursday also published a survey of analysts which forecast that inflation would accelerate to 20% this year from around 10% currently and that the economy could contract as much as 8%.

Russia's economy is facing its most severe crisis since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, after the West imposed severe sanctions on almost the entire Russian financial and corporate system.

Business newspaper Vedomosti reported on Friday, citing sources, that the central bank and Moscow Exchange were thinking of restarting local securities trading next week in stages. The main point of discussion was how to start trading in a way that would avoid prices collapsing, the sources told Vedomosti.

The rouble is down around 30% against the dollar in Moscow since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, in what Russian authorities refer to as a "special operation" to destroy its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

(Reporting by Reuters)

