Russian rouble steady as stocks scale multi-month highs

Alexander Marrow Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

The Russian rouble pared early gains to trade steady on Thursday, following a sharp decline in the previous trading session, supported by a weak dollar but held back by lower oil prices and dividend outflows.

By 1309 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 73.63 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.3% to trade at 87.12 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

"We feel the rouble will today be able to recover to 73 versus the dollar after a temporary weakening and against a still positive external background," said analysts from Sberbank CIB, the investment arm of Russia's largest lender Sberbank.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.4% at $45.27 a barrel.

Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank, said investors were focusing on positive factors even though political deadlock in the United States over fresh fiscal stimulus has weighed on riskier assets.

President Donald Trump accused congressional Democrats on Wednesday of not wanting to negotiate over a coronavirus aid package, as top Republican and Democratic negotiators traded blame for a five-day lapse in talks on relief legislation.

Dividend payments by gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM, set to conclude by Aug. 20, could work against the rouble as dividends prompt some investors to convert their payouts into foreign currency.

Russian stock indexes were rising, with the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX earlier hitting a near six-month high of 3,080.4 points.

By 1310 GMT the MOEX index was 0.5% higher at 3,069.7 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.5% to 1,313.2 points.

Shares in internet giant Yandex YNDX.MM rose 4.3% in Moscow, hitting a record high following the stock's inclusion in the MSCI Russia and Emerging Markets indexes late on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Alex Richardson and Barbara Lewis)

