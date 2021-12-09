Russian rouble steady as geopolitical tensions ease, markets eye rate hike

MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The rouble steadied versus the U.S. dollar and euro on Thursday, supported by easing geopolitical tensions over Ukraine and the prospect of a hefty interest rate hike by Russia's central bank next week.

At 0717 GMT, the rouble was flat against the dollar at 73.62 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.1% to trade at 83.36 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that putting American troops on the ground in Ukraine to deter a potential Russian invasion was "not on the table", as tensions between Moscow and Washington eased slightly after a virtual summit this week.

Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin instructing their diplomats to intensify dialogue was a win-win for the presidents and a relief for the markets, BCS Global Markets said in a note.

The rouble is also poised to get support from the central bank, which is expected to raise the key interest rate by more than 25 basis points at its Dec. 17 meeting in response to stubbornly high inflation.

Russia's consumer price index (CPI) rose 8.4% in November on a year-on-year basis, reaching its highest level since early 2016 and adding pressure on the central bank to raise rates again, data showed on Wednesday.

Sova Capital said comments by the economy ministry and central bank that inflation is above target and large rate hikes could be needed to ease inflationary pressures, suggest that a 100-basis-point hike is coming next Friday.

Markets have been buffeted by news of the new Omicron strain of the coronavirus, which drove investors to safe-havens last week, but have since taken heart from signs that the worst fears may not be realised.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.4% at $76.13 a barrel, supporting Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.5% to 1,620.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.4% higher at 3,787.9 points, recovering slightly from its weakest mark since early August hit in the previous session.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

