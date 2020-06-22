Russian rouble steady as coronavirus fears persist

MOSCOW, June 22 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was flat on Monday, marginally weaker against the dollar as fears over an increase in coronavirus cases limited investors' appetite for risk.

At 0751 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 69.47 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.3% to trade at 77.87 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.6% at $42.44 a barrel.

Relatively strong oil and gold prices played in the rouble's favour in early trade, but as Alor Broker analyst Alexei Antonov pointed out, the main risk for global financial markets remains the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bank of Russia on Friday cut its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to a record low of 4.5%, trimming the cost of borrowing amid waning inflation, but analysts warned the sharp cut might not spark a strong resurgence for Russia's shrinking economy.

The central bank will on Monday test the waters of its more favourable borrowing environment with a one-year repo auction, for up to 400 billion roubles ($5.8 billion).

"We expect the limit to be taken in full given long-term liquidity providing operations have been scarce recently, since for several months the treasury has not provided funding with terms longer than one month," VTB Capital strategists said in a note.

Meanwhile, the rouble continued to gain support from the central bank's foreign currency sales and month-end tax payments which usually prompt export-focused companies to convert their foreign currency revenues.

Russian stock indexes were falling.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.4% to 1,244.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.5% lower at 2,744.5 points.

($1 = 69.4519 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, editing by Ed Osmond)

