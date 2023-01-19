Russian rouble steady as cenbank flags weaker export earnings

By Jake Cordell

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was steady in trade on Thursday as large currency interventions from the government helped to counter geopolitical headwinds and weaker foreign currency sales from exporters.

AT 1220 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the U.S. dollar at 68.81RUBUTSTN=MCX, and flat against the euro at 74.37EURRUBTN=MCX.

Analysts say large FX sales by the government - which is offloading up to 3.2 billion roubles per day of Chinese yuan - is helping shield the currency from further downward pressure.

Buoyed by the interventions and its new role as a major currency pair for the Russian government and companies, the rouble was 0.8% stronger against the yuan at 10.1 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The Russian central bank said on Thursday that the yuan made up 37% of all foreign exchange turnover in Moscow in December, up from less than 1% at the start of the year.

The rouble has been under external pressure for the past six weeks since a Western price cap on Russia's oil sales came into force in early December alongside a European Union embargo of Russian oil exports.

Russia is selling its oil at a steep discount - around $50 a barrel compared to global benchmark Brent LCOc1, which was trading down 0.5% at $84.58 on Thursday - and well below the level it needs to balance its state finances.

A drop in earnings for Russian exporters towards the end of last year has also weighed on the rouble. The central bank said a volatile December, which saw the rouble lose 17%, was largely down to lower foreign currency sales by exporters.

Under strict capital controls, Russian companies are required to sell at least half their foreign currency earnings and pay domestic tax liabilities in roubles every month.

Russian stocks followed global indexes lower in trading on Thursday. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.3% to 993.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX shed 1.2% to 2,169.4 points.

(Reporting by Jake Cordell; Editing by Jamie Freed and Mark Heinrich)

