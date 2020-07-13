Russian rouble steady amid appetite for risk but falling oil prices

MOSCOW, July 13 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was steady on Monday amid cautious appetite for risk assets, but hurt by falling oil prices and dividend season causing investors to convert their rouble payouts into foreign currency.

At 0756 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 70.76 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.3% to trade at 80.10 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.1% at $42.76 a barrel.

"Global markets continue to hold positions at high levels, ignoring preexisting risks to the global economy, focusing attention on stimulus and quantitative easing programmes," said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank.

The coronavirus situation, with record numbers of new cases being reported daily, and relations between the United States and China were among several factors that could put pressure on global markets, he added.

The rouble has come under pressure in July from market players converting rouble dividend payouts into foreign currency and by the finance ministry almost halving its daily sales of foreign currency from July 8.

Russian stock indexes were lower. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.1% to 1,245.0 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% lower at 2,796.1 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, editing by Larry King)

