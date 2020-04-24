Russian rouble steady ahead of central bank rate decision

MOSCOW, April 24 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble opened steady against the dollar ahead of a central bank policy meeting on Friday, helped by a relative recovery in oil prices and continued foreign currency sales.

Analysts polled by Reuters in April expected the central bank to cut its key interest rate by a deeper-than-usual 50 basis points to 5.5%, with the country facing mounting economic challenges because of the coronavirus crisis.

Expectations the central bank will make lending cheaper in an attempt to limit economic contraction were stoked last week when Governor Elvira Nabiullina explicitly said the board would consider cutting rates at Friday's meeting.

At 0719 GMT, the rouble was flat against the dollar at 74.76 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.5% to trade at 80.26 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 2.4% at $21.84 a barrel.

Contradictory external factors were playing on the rouble, said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank, with rising oil prices counterbalanced by growth in the dollar.

The rate decision is due at 1030 GMT, which will be followed by a news conference with Nabiullina at 1200 GMT.

Rate cut expectations and the rouble's appreciation after an oil price drop earlier this week have seen investors flock to Russia's OFZ treasury bonds, with yields, which move inversely to their price, reaching a six-week high on Thursday. RU10YT=RR

Foreign currency sales also continued to support the rouble.

The central bank sold foreign currency worth 23 billion roubles ($307.79 million) on Wednesday, data showed on Friday, its highest daily amount since it began making the interventions in March.

Russian stock indexes were falling.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.3% to 1,085.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.9% lower at 2,576.2 points.

($1 = 74.7266 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Barbara Lewis)

