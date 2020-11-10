Russian rouble steady after rally; profit-taking pressures stocks

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was steady in early trade on Tuesday after rallying the previous day on higher oil prices and positive news about a COVD-19 vaccine, while stock indexes came under pressure as investors locked in profits.

At 0724 GMT, the rouble was at 76.29 against the dollar after hitting 75.75 the day before, its strongest level since Sept. 22 RUBUTSTN=MCX.

It was also steady versus the euro, at 90.26 EURRUBTN=MCX, having hit 89.76 on Monday, a level previously seen on Sept. 25.

The rouble traded around 61 to the dollar and 70 against the euro in early 2020 before oil prices fell and the coronavirus crisis hit Russia.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.2% at $42.60 a barrel after its biggest jump in more than five months on Monday driven by drugmakers Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech 22UAy.F saying an experimental COVID-19 treatment was more than 90% effective based on initial trial results. O/R

Russian stock indexes fell with the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS down 0.7% to 1,228.3 points, pausing after rallying for five days in a row. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.5% lower at 2,972.0 points.

"A wave of profit-taking can come on the markets after their rally in the past days," said Otrkitie Brokerage, while Promsvyazbank said that could push the MOEX back to the 2,900-2,950 range.

Shares in Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM were up 0.3% on the day, outperforming the market, ahead of a speech by the lender's head German Gref who is expected to present dividend plans.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

