Russian rouble steady after rally, Gazprom shares down

Contributor
Andrey Ostroukh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The Russian rouble was steady on Monday against the dollar near its strongest levels since mid-2018, while shares in gas major Gazprom underperformed the broader market amid news on a gas deal with Ukraine and more U.S. sanctions.

The rouble was supported by month-end tax payments that usually prompt export-focused companies to convert their foreign currency revenues. But this support was offset by the central bank's FX buying for state reserves in light trade.

The mineral extraction tax, value-added tax and excise taxes are all due on Wednesday.

The rouble was virtually unchanged on the day at 62.23 versus the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX as of 0731 GMT after hitting its strongest level since July 2018 at 62.02 on Friday.

Against the euro, the rouble was steady at 68.95 EURRUBTN=MCX.

"Trading activity on the global markets is to slow down this week, given the Christmas holidays," VTB Capital said in a note.

Russian stock indexes were mixed. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.2% to 1,526.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.05% lower at 3,014.8 points, having reached an all-time high of 3,027.9 last week.

Gazprom shares were down 1.3% at 252.1 roubles ($4.05) per piece as investors digested news about the Moscow-Kiev gas deal, U.S. sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and an upcoming board meeting on Dec. 24.

($1 = 62.2000 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, editing by Louise Heavens)

