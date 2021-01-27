Russian rouble steady after Putin-Biden phone call; OFZ auction in focus

MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble traded steady ahead of a treasury bond auction on Wednesday, hovering around the 75 mark to the U.S. dollar, helped by rising oil prices and easing geopolitical concerns.

At 0808 GMT, the rouble was flat against the dollar at 75.10 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.1% to trade at 91.30 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.6% at $56.25 a barrel.

The threat of new sanctions against Moscow over the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and subsequent protests demanding his release have plagued the rouble in recent days.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to speak at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum later on Wednesday.

The Kremlin on Tuesday said Russia and the United States had agreed to extend the new START nuclear arms treaty, in Putin's first phone call with new U.S. President Joe Biden since the Jan. 20 inauguration, a move Sberbank CIB analysts said could have supported the rouble.

Markets were awaiting comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who is likely to renew a commitment to ultra-easy policy, a move that would support riskier currencies.

Also helping the rouble were hopes of economic rebound from the pandemic fallout as the International Monetary Fund upgraded its forecast for 2021 global growth.

"For Russia, the ever-optimistic local retail crowd may continue to offer support, even as institutionals eye the door," said BCS Global Markets in a note.

Some coronavirus restrictions in Moscow were eased on Wednesday as falling COVID-19 cases have reduced pressure on hospital bed capacity.

The finance ministry is in focus as it will offer one OFZ bond at auction later on Wednesday. These bonds are popular among foreign investors for their lucrative yields.

Russian stock indexes were steady.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.1% to 1,424.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% higher at 3,396.1 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips Editing by Katya Golubkova)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.