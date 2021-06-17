Russian rouble steadies vs dollar after slide on U.S. Fed's hawkish signal

MOSCOW, June 17 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble steadied on Thursday after falling to a more than one-week low in the previous session on hawkish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve, paring gains made following Wednesday's Russia-U.S. summit in Geneva.

The rouble strengthened for most of Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to begin cybersecurity and arms control talks though the summit highlighted discord on those issues, human rights and Ukraine.

The U.S. Federal Reserve later surprised investors by signalling it might raise interest rates at a much faster pace than assumed, sending the dollar sharply higher.

At 0722 GMT, the rouble was flat against the dollar at 72.56 RUBUTSTN=MCX, holding clear of the 72.71 mark touched on Wednesday, its weakest since June 8.

"Taking the external background into account, we see a range for the rouble today of 72-73 per dollar," Promsvyazbank said in a note.

The rouble had gained 0.4% to trade at a three-month high of 86.72 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

"While major issues still remain, the summit offers hope that tensions have eased and the threat of new sanctions has been reduced," said BCS Global Markets in a note.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.7% at $73.91 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.3% to 1,657.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% lower at 3,819.1 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Timothy Heritage)

