Russian rouble steadies near mid-March level vs dollar

MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was largely unchanged against the dollar on Monday, outperforming other emerging market currencies thanks to rising oil prices and a month-end tax period.

By 1415 GMT the rouble was steady against the dollar at 73.62RUBUTSTN=MCX, hovering not far from its strongest since early May and closer to levels in mid-March before a sell-off in the Russian currency.

The rouble was down 0.4% versus the euro at 90.00EURRUBTN=MCX.

"Volatility in rouble trading has fallen significantly in recent days. For now the rouble is supported by the tax period, but that will soon end," said Alexei Antonov of Alor Broker.

The rouble has "good chances" to stabilise near 73 against the dollar, said Rosbank, a subsidiary of Societe Generale.

The rouble and the Russian market have received a major boost from geopolitics in recent weeks, said BCS Global Markets, pointing to preparations for a summit between President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, and the waiving of some sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

But gains in the rouble can be limited in the next few days due to dividend payments by Russian companies that some foreign shareholders may prefer to convert into forex.

A new risk for Russian assets emerged on Sunday after Russia's ally and neighbour Belarus forced a Ryanair passenger plane to land and arrested a dissident journalist, an incident which drew widespread international condemnation.

Belarus government bonds have already tumbled back to the lows of last year's political crisis as Western leaders threatened to impose sanctions over Sunday's incident.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 2.2% at $67.93 a barrel, supporting Russian markets.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.1% at 1,568.6 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX firmed by 0.1% to 3,665.1 points.

The MOEX is likely to spend Monday within a range of 3,650-3,700, Promsvyazbank said in a note.

