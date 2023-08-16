Russian rouble steadies near 97 vs dollar after emergency rate hike

By 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX at 97.17. It had lost 0.2% to trade at 106.17 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX and shed 0.2% against the yuan to 13.28 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

This week has seen some of the rouble's most volatile trading all year. It reached a near 17-month low of 101.75 on Monday and briefly traded at 92.60 on Tuesday morning, before closing at 97.09.

The rate hike, though stopping the rot, will likely not be enough to halt the rouble's slide, Western and Russian analysts generally agreed on Tuesday.

Bloomberg reported late on Tuesday that discussions about a resumption of capital controls were underway, but no breakthrough had been made. The news supported the rouble late in the session.

Russia's Interfax news agency on Wednesday cited three unnamed sources as saying that the mandated conversion of up to 90% of exporters' foreign currency earnings was under discussion. A similar measure was adopted to stabilise financial markets shortly after Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Russian stock indexes, in volatile trade for several sessions, were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.1% to 1,009.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was steady at 3,115.8 points.

"The positive reaction to the rate revision by the Bank of Russia was replaced with a correction, linked to regulator's tighter rhetoric and expectations of capital control measures," Sinara Investment Bank said in a note.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; additional reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Sam Holmes and Christina Fincher)

