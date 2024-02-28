News & Insights

Russian rouble steadies near 92 vs dollar as tax period ends

Credit: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV

February 28, 2024 — 01:48 am EST

Written by Alexander Marrow for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble steadied near 92 to the dollar on Wednesday ahead of two OFZ government bond auctions by the finance ministry and as a favourable month-end tax period drew to a close.

The rouble has recovered ground since being hampered by sanctions risk last week, helped in part by the tax period, which usually sees exporters convert foreign currency revenues to pay local liabilities.

At 0640 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 92.15 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.2% to trade at 99.81 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It was unchanged against the yuan at 12.74 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.5% at $83.23 a barrel.

