Russian rouble steadies near 3-week high, TCS rallies after MSCI inclusion

MOSCOW, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble steadied near a three-week peak against the dollar on Wednesday after three government bond auctions, while Moscow-listed global depositary receipts in TCS Group outperformed the market after their inclusion in the MSCI index.

The rouble was flat on the day at 73.89 versus the dollar at 1529 GMT RUBUTSTN=MCXafter hitting 73.6150, a level last seen on Jan. 21. It was 0.1% weaker at 89.61 against the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble saw some support from banks' demand for OFZ treasury bonds that are popular among foreign investors thanks to their lucrative yields. The finance ministry raised a cumulative 49.4 billion roubles ($668.83 million) at three OFZ auctions, enjoying demand of nearly 136 billion roubles.

A recent recovery in the price of oil, Russia's key export, has also buttressed the rouble but geopolitical concerns about possible new sanctions against Moscow are hampering its gains.

The European Union's top diplomat warned Russia on Tuesday it could face new sanctions over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, describing the government of President Vladimir Putin as "merciless", authoritarian and afraid of democracy.

A 35% fall in Russia's current account surplus in January versus a year ago makes the current rebound in the rouble fragile from a fundamental viewpoint, ING said in a note.

"Recovery in local consumer and investment confidence is crucial to ensure USD/RUB stability in the 70-75 range," ING said.

The rouble can firm to 72.50-73 against the dollar if the globally positive mood remains in place, said Dmitry Polevoy of Locko Invest.

On the stock market, the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.5% to 1,450.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.7% lower at 3,401.6 points.

GDRs in TCS Group TCSGDR.MM, a parent company of Russia's largest online bank Tinkoff, were up 2.3% on the day. Their inclusion in the MSCI index was expected to help Tinkoff broaden its investor base, the bank's international investor relations head told Reuters last month.

