Russian rouble steadies near 3-week high, TCS rallies after MSCI inclusion

MOSCOW, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was steady near a three-week peak against the dollar on Wednesday ahead of treasury bond auctions, while Moscow-listed global depositary receipts in TCS Group rallied after their inclusion in the MSCI stock market index.

At 0728 GMT, the rouble was 0.15% stronger against the dollar at 73.77 RUBUTSTN=MCX, a level last seen on Jan. 21. It was little changed at 89.49 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble has enjoyed support from a recent recovery in prices for oil, Russia's key export, but geopolitical concerns about new possible sanctions against Moscow hamper its gains.

The European Union's top diplomat warned Russia on Tuesday it could face new sanctions over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, describing the government of President Vladimir Putin as "merciless", authoritarian and afraid of democracy.

A 35% fall in Russia's current account surplus in January versus a year ago makes the current rebound in the rouble fragile from a fundamental viewpoint, ING said in a note.

"Recovery in local consumer and investment confidence is crucial to ensure USD/RUB stability in the 70-75 range," ING said.

The rouble can firm to 72.50-73 against the dollar if the globally positive mood remains in place, said Dmitry Polevoy of Locko Invest.

The finance ministry is in focus as it will offer three series of OFZ treasury bonds popular among foreign investors thanks to their lucrative yields.

On the stock market, the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.8% to 1,469.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.4% higher at 3,447.95 points.

GDRs in TCS Group TCSGDR.MM, a parent company of Russia's largest online bank Tinkoff, were up 6% on the day. The inclusion in the MSCI index was expected to help Tinkoff broaden its investor base, the bank's international investor relations head told Reuters last month.

