Russian rouble steadies near 2021 low ahead of Putin's speech

MOSCOW, April 21 (Reuters) - The rouble stabilised on Wednesday near 2021 lows as the market awaited President Vladimir Putin to deliver a state-of-the-nation speech amid planned nationwide protests and geopolitical tensions with the West.

At 0729 GMT, the rouble was flat on the day at 76.79 RUBUTSTN=MCX, trading near a 2021 low of 78.0450 hit in early April and away from levels of around 62 seen before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Russia early last year.

Against the euro, the rouble was 0.2% firmer at 92.2 EURRUBTN=MCX, at a distance from a 2021 peak of 86.5150 it touched in mid-March.

Putin is in focus on Wednesday as he is expected to present projects to boost economic growth, which has been hit by foreign sanctions, low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

The speech, which is due at 0900 GMT, will take place amid increased geopolitical fears.

The U.S. imposed sanctions against Moscow last week as Russia has amassed military forces on the Ukraine border Putin.

On the domestic front, allies of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny have disclosed plans to hold the largest protests in modern Russian history on Wednesday, while Washington warned Russia it would pay a price if he died in jail from his hunger strike.

The finance ministry is also on the watch as it will test the market appetite for its OFZ treasury bonds at weekly auctions.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.5% at 1,461.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1% lower at 3,563.6 points after hitting a record high of 3,605.49 on Monday.

