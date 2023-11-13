Russian rouble steadies, awaiting fresh drivers

Updates at 1304 GMT

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened past 92 to the dollar on Monday, gaining as oil prices pared losses to climb during the session and with market players waiting for more support from exporters' foreign currency sales.

By1304 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 91.92 RUBUTSTN=MCX, heading towards its strongest point since late October.

It had gained 0.4% to trade at 98.18 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCXand firmed0.2% against the yuan to 12.59 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

"Today we do not see significant reasons for increased volatility on the FX market," said Yevgeny Loktyukhov of Promsvyazbank in a note.

"We believe that sales of foreign currency by exporters will likely remain moderate and their activation can be expected next week, closer to tax payments," Loktyukhov said, expecting the rouble to trade in the 91.5-93 range to the dollar this week.

Month-end tax payments usually see exporters convert foreign exchange revenues to pay domestic liabilities. The rouble has also been buoyed lately by a presidential decree requiring some exporters to convert a significant portion of FX revenues.

The Russian currency has strengthened from beyond 100 to the dollar since that decree was announced last month. The central bank's bigger-than-expected rate hike to 15% in late October has also helped.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.3% at $81.64 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 0.4% to 1,112.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% higher at 3,245.3 points.

Russian gold miner Uzhuralzoloto (UGC) said on Monday it had set the price range for its Moscow Exchange initial public offering (IPO), the latest in a series of small capital raises by Russian companies as they adjust to life without Western capital.

