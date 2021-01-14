Russian rouble steadies as oil price rally stalls

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble traded steady on Thursday against a mixed backdrop, as an oil price rally stalled and hopes for global economic recovery were hit by lockdowns in Europe and China, but expectations of U.S. fiscal stimulus boosted risk appetite.

Events in the United States later on Thursday could support the risk trade, analysts said, with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaking and President-elect Joe Biden due to outline economic plans.

At 0811 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 73.65 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.1% to trade at 89.52 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

"Risky assets will receive support today thanks to expectations of stimulating economic policies in the United States and the rouble could approach 73 to the dollar," said analysts from Sberbank CIB in a note.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.6% at $56.42 a barrel, below the 11-month high of 57.42 hit in the previous session.

Russian stock indexes were falling.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.3% to 1,482.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% lower at 3,466.1 points.

"The IMOEX failed to conquer the 3,500 mark for the third day running yesterday – perhaps a ceiling has been found for now, maybe capping upside ahead," said BCS Global Markets.

