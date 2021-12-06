Russian rouble steadies as investors eye upcoming Putin-Biden talks

By 1400 GMT, the rouble was unchanged against the dollar at 73.81 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.2% to trade at 83.40 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

"The prevailing risk-off sentiment strengthened over the weekend, while what we would consider alarmist reports were published in the Western media ahead of the expected Putin-Biden call tomorrow," said Sberbank CIB analysts, who expect the rouble to weaken to 74 versus the greenback or beyond.

Putin and Biden are set to discuss the tense situation in Ukraine in a video call, along with other topics that include strategic stability, cyber and regional issues.

"The Putin-Biden talks may be the main event of the week – the two presidents will discuss Ukraine; while a visible breakthrough is a longshot, some hint that the two camps have found enough common ground to ease tension would be welcomed," BCS Global Markets said in a note.

The Kremlin described the state of U.S.-Russia relations as "quite lamentable" on the eve of the call.

Oil prices rebounded on hopes the Omicron coronavirus variant would have a less damaging economic impact if its symptoms proved mostly mild, but the new strain continued to weigh on risk appetite. O/R

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 3% at $72.00 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were falling.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 2.3% to 1,630.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 2.4% lower at 3,820.9 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely and Philippa Fletcher)

