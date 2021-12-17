Russian rouble steadies after rate hike amid geopolitical noise

Updates prices, adds rate decision

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble steadied on Friday, caught between the opposing forces of geopolitical noise and the central bank raising rates for the seventh time this year in an attempt to rein in surging inflation.

The central bank hiked rates sharply to 8.5%, increasing the cost of borrowing again as it tries to tame inflation, which is hovering near a six-year high, and did not rule out further rate rises. The move was largely priced in by the market and was forecast in a Reuters poll.

The rouble, which strengthened marginally and briefly after the central bank announced its 100-basis-point hike, was unchanged against the dollar at 73.78 RUBUTSTN=MCX by 1106 GMT.

It had gained 0.1% versus the euro to trade at 83.54 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Sberbank CIB analysts said the hike and the central bank's hint that it may raise rates again at upcoming meetings, could see the rouble recover to 73.3 versus the greenback.

Higher rates make investments in Russian assets more appealing, but they can have a negative impact on economic growth by making lending more expensive.

The rouble's upside, however, is limited by geopolitical risks as the West is concerned about Russia's military build-up near the border with Ukraine. Moscow has dismissed such concerns, saying it has the right to move its troops within Russian territory as it deems necessary.

Russia's disclosure of an array of security guarantees it wants from the West quashed the rouble's modest post-rate-hike gains. It said the response so far had not been encouraging.

Promsvyazbank analysts said the rouble could fall past the 74 mark versus the dollar if the external backdrop remains negative.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.7% at $73.77 a barrel, hampering Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.5% to 1,581.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.2% lower at 3,703.8 points.

