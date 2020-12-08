Russian rouble steadies after rally as oil prices edge lower

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble steadied on Tuesday after rallying to its strongest level in more than three months against the dollar the day before as global oil prices inched lower on lingering concerns about the COVI19 pandemic.

At 0756 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 73.58 RUBUTSTN=MCX after firming for five straight days to 73.30 on Monday, its strongest since Aug. 19.

The dollar finished Monday's trade below the 200-day moving average, which created a "moderately-positive technical picture for the rouble", said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

Looking forward, the rouble has chances of further recovery as the economy is seen expanding in 2021 by 3.8%, showing its fastest growth since 2012, assuming no new Western sanctions are imposed on Moscow, the head of Russian credit rating agency ACRA told Reuters in an interview.

Versus the euro, the rouble was little changed at 89.15 EURRUBTN=MCX, hovering far away from levels of around 70 seen in early 2020 before oil prices collapsed and the coronavirus pandemic prompted wide-scale lockdowns.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.7% at $48.44 a barrel, as California tightened its pandemic lockdown through Christmas and coronavirus cases continued to surge in the United States and Europe. O/R

Russian stock indexes were down after posting gains on Monday.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.6% to 1,360.9 points after hitting its strongest levels since early March in the previous session. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX shed 0.4% to 3,181.1 points.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, editing by Ed Osmond)

