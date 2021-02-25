Russian rouble steadies after hitting more than 1-week high

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble traded steady on Thursday after hitting a more than one-week high against the U.S. dollar, helped by rising oil prices and easing threats of Western sanctions against Moscow over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

At 0730 GMT, the rouble was flat against the dollar at 73.52 RUBUTSTN=MCX, after hitting 73.3250 in early trade - its strongest since Feb. 16.

The rouble could strengthen past 73 versus the greenback, said Veles Capital analyst Elena Kozhukhova.

It was steady versus the euro, trading at 89.48 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.5% at $67.38 a barrel, after touching a more than one-year high earlier in the day.

Fears of fresh sanctions against Russia have pressured the rouble for months, but the European Union agreed this week to impose only limited sanctions, in what looked like a mainly symbolic response to Navalny's imprisonment.

Risk trade was also supported after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reaffirmed interest rates would stay low for a long time, calming market fears that higher inflation might prompt the central bank to tighten monetary policy.

Russian stock indexes climbed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.4% to 1,466.1. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.1% higher at 3,421.3.

Shares in state-owned bank VTB VTBR.MM were up 1.1% after the lender reported a 62.6% decline in net profit year-on-year for 2020, but said it was aiming for record-high income in 2021.

Russia's stock market will hit all-time highs this year, boosted by strong commodity prices, record low interest rates and a business activity surge as countries roll out COVID-19 vaccines, a Reuters poll of 17 market experts forecast.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.