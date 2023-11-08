News & Insights

Russian rouble stable amid lower oil prices

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

November 08, 2023 — 03:28 am EST

Written by Felix Light for Reuters ->

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was stable on Wednesday, shrugging off the impact of a sharp decrease in oil prices earlier in the week.

At 0750 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 92.44 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.03% to trade at 98.70 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It was down 0.01% against the yuan at 12.68 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

In a note, Russia's Bank Saint Petersburg said that the rouble would likely remain at its current levels for the time being. It said that lower oil prices would be unlikely to drive the rouble downwards in the short term.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.17% at $81.74 a barrel, after a sharp fall earlier this week.

Russian stock indexes were down.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.21% to 1,104 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.13% lower at 3,242 points.

(Reporting by Felix Light; Editing by Toby Chopra)

