Russian rouble stabilises ahead of government bond auctions

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble steadied on Wednesday after the previous day's strong rebound ahead of the finance ministry's OFZ bond auctions.

At 0715 GMT the rouble was marginally stronger against the dollar at 70.71 RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving farther away from this month's low of 72.2550. It added 0.1% to trade at 81.82 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The finance ministry will hold two OFZ bond auctions later in the day, offering the rouble-denominated debt it uses to plug budget holes after cancelling such auctions last week because of high market volatility.

Demand for OFZ bonds is usually supportive of the rouble, which has been on the recovery path since last week after falling sharply from the 69.21 hit in late October, its strongest level since June 2020.

U.S. consumer prices data is also on the radar, with inflation there is expected to accelerate further and strengthen expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than previously thought. That, in turn, would increase pressure on the rouble.

Russia's weekly consumer prices data is also due on Wednesday, which could strengthen the case for the Bank of Russia to raise rates again next month.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.6% at $85.30 a barrel, extending gains after U.S. crude stocks fell unexpectedly last week as travel demand picked up thanks to easing pandemic restrictions. O/R

Russian stock indexes climbed slightly higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 0.2% to 1,868.0 points while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was up 0.1% at 4,193.3 points.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by David Goodman )

