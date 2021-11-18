Russian rouble stabilises after volatile week of trading

MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble steadied on Thursday after several sessions of volatile trade, with lingering geopolitical tensions eased by the prospect of high-level contacts between Moscow and Washington, while falling oil prices pressured Russian stocks.

At 0749 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 72.60 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.5% to trade at 82.30 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble has endured a turbulent few days, sliding sharply on Tuesday over concerns around a Russian military buildup near Ukraine and a migration crisis in neighbouring Belarus, before bouncing back in the following session.

Russia's risk, measured by five-year credit default swaps that reflect the cost of insuring exposure to sovereign debt, jumped on Wednesday to as high as 101.522 basis points RUGV5YUSAC=MG, the highest since April 22, before easing.

Information about preparations for high-level talks between Moscow and Washington removed part of the geopolitical premium, Otkritie Research said in a note.

Nikolay Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council, and U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan held "constructive" talks in a phone call on Wednesday, agreeing to work on improving mutual relations between their two countries.

The rouble upside could be limited by the COVID-19 pandemic and waning economic recovery.

Russia's economy expanded by 4.3% year-on-year in the third quarter, a slowdown in growth following its strongest leap since 2000 in the previous quarter.

Sova Capital said a partial lockdown in Moscow and other regions in late October and early November could cost Russia more than 0.3% of GDP growth this year, lowering its full-year forecast to 3.8% growth.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.1% at $79.41 a barrel to a more than six-week low and pushing Russian stock indexes lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.7% to 1,789.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.5% lower at 4,128.3 points.

