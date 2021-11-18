Russian rouble stabilises after volatile week of trading

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The Russian rouble steadied on Thursday after several sessions of volatile trade, with lingering geopolitical tensions eased by the prospect of high-level contacts between Moscow and Washington, while falling oil prices pressured Russian stocks.

MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble steadied on Thursday after several sessions of volatile trade, with lingering geopolitical tensions eased by the prospect of high-level contacts between Moscow and Washington, while falling oil prices pressured Russian stocks.

At 0749 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 72.60 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.5% to trade at 82.30 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble has endured a turbulent few days, sliding sharply on Tuesday over concerns around a Russian military buildup near Ukraine and a migration crisis in neighbouring Belarus, before bouncing back in the following session.

Russia's risk, measured by five-year credit default swaps that reflect the cost of insuring exposure to sovereign debt, jumped on Wednesday to as high as 101.522 basis points RUGV5YUSAC=MG, the highest since April 22, before easing.

Information about preparations for high-level talks between Moscow and Washington removed part of the geopolitical premium, Otkritie Research said in a note.

Nikolay Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council, and U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan held "constructive" talks in a phone call on Wednesday, agreeing to work on improving mutual relations between their two countries.

The rouble upside could be limited by the COVID-19 pandemic and waning economic recovery.

Russia's economy expanded by 4.3% year-on-year in the third quarter, a slowdown in growth following its strongest leap since 2000 in the previous quarter.

Sova Capital said a partial lockdown in Moscow and other regions in late October and early November could cost Russia more than 0.3% of GDP growth this year, lowering its full-year forecast to 3.8% growth.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.1% at $79.41 a barrel to a more than six-week low and pushing Russian stock indexes lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.7% to 1,789.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.5% lower at 4,128.3 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More