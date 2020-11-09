Russian rouble soars to 76 vs dollar as oil, risk appetite grows

By Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble gained over 1% to a near seven-week high against the dollar on Monday, boosted by a jump in oil prices and widespread positive sentiment after Joe Biden's U.S. election victory, largely viewed as beneficial for risk assets.

The rouble was up 1.8% to the dollar at 76.01 RUBUTSTN=MCX by 1255 GMT, having touched its strongest level since Sept. 22 of 75.9700. Against the euro, the rouble gained 1.8% to 90.40 EURRUBTN=MCX, an almost two-week high.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 8.5% at $42.80 a barrel after Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine was very effective, and Saudi Arabia said that an OPEC+ deal on output cuts could be adjusted to offset rising supply and weak demand.O/R

The rouble has been under pressure for weeks over fears of more sanctions against Moscow, which some analysts said was possible in the event of a Biden victory. But after the U.S. vote on Nov. 3 the Russian currency posted its biggest one-day gain against the greenback since November 2016.

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate would constrain some Democrat initiatives under Biden, such as tax increases, which was helping to ease nervousness in global markets, said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank.

"There are also hopes that the trade war theme will gradually fade away," Otkritie Brokerage analyst Andrei Kochetkov said as stocks in Asia performed well.

However, the U.S. political situation was crowding out the disappointing reality of COVID-19, said BCS Global Markets, with border closures and tighter quarantine restrictions continuing to threaten the global economic recovery.

Russian stock indexes were rising, hitting more than six-week highs.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 4.3% at 1,228.7 points, its highest since Sept. 18. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 2.4% up at 2,964.7 points.

Shares in state-controlled Russian lender VTB VTBR.MM were up 2.5% despite the bank reporting a 66% net profit fall in the third quarter and reducing its 2020 net profit guidance.

