Russian rouble soars to 3-month high ahead of OFZ bond auctions

Contributor
Alexander Marrow Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

The Russian rouble firmed to its strongest level in three months against the dollar on Wednesday, supported by climbing oil prices and continued hopes of a global economic recovery as coronavirus restrictions are gradually eased.

MOSCOW, June 3 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed to its strongest level in three months against the dollar on Wednesday, supported by climbing oil prices and continued hopes of a global economic recovery as coronavirus restrictions are gradually eased.

At 0714 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% stronger against the dollar at 68.28 RUBUTSTN=MCX, a level last seen on March 6 before a global sell-off caused by a sharp drop in the price of oil, Russia's key export, and concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The rouble gained 0.2% versus the euro to trade at 76.59 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The preservation of favourable global sentiment is playing in the rouble's favour, said Veles Capital analyst Elena Kozhukhova in a note, adding that the Russian currency could soon test the boundary of 68 to the greenback.

Brent crude oil LCOc1 was up 1.8% at $40.27 a barrel, its highest since March 6, and was continuing to climb ahead of a June 4 OPEC+ meeting, where the world's largest producers will consider extending output cuts into July or August. O/R

The finance ministry will test investors' appetite for Russian sovereign debt later on Wednesday, with three OFZ treasury bond auctions scheduled.

Demand for these bonds serves as a gauge of global market sentiment towards Russian assets.

Russian stock indexes were also at three-month highs.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.6% to 2,813.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.6% higher at 1,297.7 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow Editing by Gareth Jones)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More