Russian rouble soars to 3-month high ahead of OFZ bond auctions

MOSCOW, June 3 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed to its strongest level in three months against the dollar on Wednesday, supported by climbing oil prices and continued hopes of a global economic recovery as coronavirus restrictions are gradually eased.

At 0714 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% stronger against the dollar at 68.28 RUBUTSTN=MCX, a level last seen on March 6 before a global sell-off caused by a sharp drop in the price of oil, Russia's key export, and concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The rouble gained 0.2% versus the euro to trade at 76.59 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The preservation of favourable global sentiment is playing in the rouble's favour, said Veles Capital analyst Elena Kozhukhova in a note, adding that the Russian currency could soon test the boundary of 68 to the greenback.

Brent crude oil LCOc1 was up 1.8% at $40.27 a barrel, its highest since March 6, and was continuing to climb ahead of a June 4 OPEC+ meeting, where the world's largest producers will consider extending output cuts into July or August. O/R

The finance ministry will test investors' appetite for Russian sovereign debt later on Wednesday, with three OFZ treasury bond auctions scheduled.

Demand for these bonds serves as a gauge of global market sentiment towards Russian assets.

Russian stock indexes were also at three-month highs.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.6% to 2,813.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.6% higher at 1,297.7 points.

