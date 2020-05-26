Russian rouble soars on rise in oil, global risk sentiment

By Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW, May 26 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble soared on Tuesday towards a 10-week high hit last week, supported by rising oil prices and renewed risk appetite as economies gradually sputtered back to life with the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

By 1332 GMT, the rouble was 1.2% stronger against the dollar at 70.80RUBUTSTN=MCX, just shy of the 70.60 mark touched last Thursday, its strongest since early March. The rouble had gained 0.5% to trade at 77.68 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

"Trade has exhibited a spate of exuberance – justified to a degree as countries worldwide begin to ease their economy-shattering lockdowns," BCS Global Markets said in a note.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.5% at $36.05 a barrel.

Energy Minister Alexander Novak was due to meet oil majors on Tuesday to discuss extending current global oil production cuts, sources told Reuters, a move which could prop up oil prices and thus lend further support to the rouble.

Domestically, the rouble was buttressed by the central bank's foreign currency sales, which stood at the equivalent of 11.4 billion roubles ($161.3 million) a day for most of last week.

The central bank, which reveals the amount of forex sales with a two-day lag, reported no interventions for Friday, citing Monday's holiday in the United States. It will report its sales for Friday and Monday on Wednesday.

The finance ministry said it would offer two series of OFZ treasury bonds, maturing in 2023 and 2030, at its weekly auctions on Wednesday, which usually give additional support to the currency.

Russian stock indexes rose. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 2.2% to 1,240.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.1% higher at 2,787.2 points.

($1 = 70.6823 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow Editing by Mark Heinrich)

