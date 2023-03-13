SIVB

Russian rouble soars as U.S. banking intervention hurts dollar

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 13, 2023 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by Alexander Marrow for Reuters ->

By 1427 GMT, the rouble was 1.4% stronger against the dollar at 75.53 RUBUTSTN=MCX, hitting a near two-week high.

It had gained 0.8% to trade at 80.34 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX and had firmed 0.5% against the yuan to 10.91 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

"The dollar is weakening on rising expectations that problems in the U.S. banking system may halt the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle," said Andrei Kochetkov of Otkritie.

The rouble was at its strongest against the dollar in almost a week. A drop in oil prices late last week and data detailing Russia's shrinking current account surplus had put pressure on the currency.

"The key event of the week is Friday's central bank rate decision, where we do not expect (the rate) to change, with the hawkish rhetoric to remain," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest.

Analysts polled by Reuters widely expect the bank to hold its key interest rate at 7.5% before possibly hiking the cost of borrowing later this year.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 2.4% at $80.8 a barrel, earlier clipping a more than two-month low.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.5% to 947.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.8% higher at 2,258.4 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Gareth Jones and Alex Richardson)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SIVB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.