Russian rouble soars after Putin reintroduces currency controls

By 0630 GMT, the rouble was 3.1% stronger against the dollar at 97.14 RUBUTSTN=MCX, earlier reaching 96.4550, its strongest point since Sept. 27.

It gained 3% to 103.30 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX and 3% against the yuan at 13.29 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The government late on Wednesday said Putin had signed a decree reintroducing capital controls for an undisclosed list of exporting firms, a measure that has been on the cards since the rouble tumbled into triple digits in August.

That slump forced the central bank into an emergency 350-basis-point interest rate hike, but the rouble has failed to recover significantly, weakening to a more than 18-month low of 102.3450 earlier this week.

"The main purpose of these measures it to create long-term conditions for increasing the transparency and predictability of the FX market, reducing the opportunity for currency speculation," First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Varun H K; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

