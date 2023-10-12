News & Insights

Russian rouble soars after Putin reintroduces currency controls

Credit: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV

October 12, 2023 — 02:34 am EDT

Written by Alexander Marrow Editing by Varun H K for Reuters ->

By 0630 GMT, the rouble was 3.1% stronger against the dollar at 97.14 RUBUTSTN=MCX, earlier reaching 96.4550, its strongest point since Sept. 27.

It gained 3% to 103.30 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX and 3% against the yuan at 13.29 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The government late on Wednesday said Putin had signed a decree reintroducing capital controls for an undisclosed list of exporting firms, a measure that has been on the cards since the rouble tumbled into triple digits in August.

That slump forced the central bank into an emergency 350-basis-point interest rate hike, but the rouble has failed to recover significantly, weakening to a more than 18-month low of 102.3450 earlier this week.

"The main purpose of these measures it to create long-term conditions for increasing the transparency and predictability of the FX market, reducing the opportunity for currency speculation," First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Varun H K; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((moscow.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.