Russian rouble slumps towards 77 vs dollar amid plunge in oil prices

MOSCOW, April 21 (Reuters) - The rouble fell on Tuesday in reaction to an historic plunge in oil prices that will aggravate an economic slump in Russia triggered by the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. crude oil futures collapsed below $0 on Monday for the first time in history, amid a coronavirus-induced supply glut, ending the day at a stunning minus $37.63 a barrel as desperate traders paid to get rid of oil.

On Tuesday, U.S. prices limped back into positive territory early but prices for Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, crashed 14.5% to $21.87 a barrel as of 0845 GMT. O/R

"Today the rouble will head to 77 against the dollar as oil prices keep on falling," Sberbank CIB, an investment arm of Russia's largest bank, said in a note.

The rouble was 1.6% weaker against the dollar at 76.75 after falling by 2.1% on Monday RUBUTSTN=MCX as global oil prices crashed, but was still away from a four-year low of 81.97 hit a month ago.

Versus the euro, the rouble shed 1.4% to trade at 83.111 EURRUBTN=MCX, near two-week lows, after falling nearly 2% on Monday.

The rouble volatility will remain high even though the currency may see some support from looming tax payments said Dmitry Polevoy, chief economist at the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

Month-end tax payments usually prompt export-focused companies to convert part of their revenues to meet local liabilities, which support the rouble.

For now, the rouble remains one of the worst-performing currencies against the U.S. dollar so far this year as the coronavirus crisis and lockdowns introduced to contain the virus have put the Russian economy on the brink of recession and are expected to boost unemployment.

The central bank has supported the rouble by recently increasing daily selling of foreign currency from state reserves, addressing a slide in oil prices to which its FX interventions are pegged.

The central bank is expected to take an extra step to cushion the economic contraction by cutting interest rates as soon as this Friday.

Russian stock indexes extended losses of the previous day. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 3.9% at 1,026.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX slid 1.1% to 2,498.2 points.

