Russian rouble slumps to 2-month low near 83 vs dollar

By 1421 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% weaker against the dollar at 82.74 RUBUTSTN=MCX, its weakest since April 7.

Some improvement in oil prices restrained the rouble's fall in the previous session, but the selling may intensify on Thursday and the currency could consolidate beyond the 82 mark, said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Banki.ru.

The rouble had lost 1.6% to trade at 89.07 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX and had shed 1.1% against the yuan to 11.60 CNYRUBTOM=MCX, its weakest since April 28 against both currencies.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.4% at $76.64 a barrel. Brent has swung between around $72 and $78 this month.

Foreign currency conversion by exporters to pay dividends is a support factor, but FX supply is typically lower earlier in the month as taxes, for which exporters accumulate roubles, are due towards the end of the month.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.6% to 1,029.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.4% higher at 2,704.2 points.

Moscow-listed shares in tech giant Yandex YNDX.MM were 3.7% higher after it said it had been granted permission to retain its Nasdaq Stock Exchange listing provided the restructuring and divestment of its Russian business is concluded by the end of 2023.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.