Russian rouble slumps again as geopolitical woes mount, MOEX hits record high

Updates prices, adds detail

MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - The rouble weakened on Monday, under pressure from mounting geopolitical risk that could lead to more penalties against Moscow after a round of U.S. sanctions against Russia, while the MOEX stock market index hit an all-time high.

At 0937 GMT, the volatile rouble was down 0.3% against the dollar at 76.07 RUBUTSTN=MCX, heading towards a 2021 low of 78.0450 hit in early April on expectations of imminent sanctions.

Versus the euro, the rouble shed 0.7% to 91.49 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Allies of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny disclosed plans to hold the largest protests in modern Russian history on Wednesday, as Washington warned Russia it would pay a price if he died in jail from his hunger strike.

The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, pledged to hold Moscow to account over the matter.

The warnings come days after the Russian market was shaken by new U.S. sanctions that prohibit U.S. financial institutions from buying Russia's government debt, OFZ treasury bonds, directly from Russia. Analysts said the measures did not force non-resident holders to urgently sell securities.

"The sanctions will constrain the government's fiscal plans, even as spending pressures have increased with the pandemic and ambitious plans to expand the country's infrastructure," Moody's rating agency said.

Fitch said Russia's sovereign rating could withstand the sanctions, but they cloud the economic outlook and could spark market volatility that is negative for growth prospects if it prompts the central bank to raise interest rates faster.

The central bank is widely expected to raise rates this Friday to address inflationary risks stemming from the weak rouble.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX, helped by the weaker currency, hit an all-time high of 3,604.31 before slipping back to 3,599.3, flat on the day.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS fell 0.4% to 1,490.7 points.

"We expect Russian equities to be under pressure this week, although cyclical names, particularly commodity exporters, should perform well," Alfa Bank said.

Shares in Russia's second-largest bank, VTB VTBR.MM, fell 1.4% after it reported first quarter financial results.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, additional reporting by Anna Rzhevkina; Editing by Larry King and Alex Richardson)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.