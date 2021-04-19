Russian rouble slumps again as geopolitical woes mount, MOEX hits record high

MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - The rouble weakened on Monday, under pressure from mounting geopolitical risk that could lead to more penalties against Moscow after a round of U.S. sanctions against Russia, while the MOEX stock market index hit an all-time high.

At 0704 GMT, the volatile rouble was down 0.4% against the dollar at 76.11 RUBUTSTN=MCX, heading towards a 2021 low of 78.0450 hit in early April on expectations of imminent sanctions against Russia.

Versus the euro, the rouble shed 0.5% to 91.25 EURRUBTN=MCX, feeling pressure from the bad news.

Allies of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny disclosed plans on Sunday for what they hope will be the largest protests in modern Russian history on Wednesday, as Washington warned Russia it would pay a price if he died in jail from his hunger strike.

European Union foreign ministers are expected to discuss the Navalny case on Monday, and Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat, pledged to hold Moscow to account over the matter, too.

The warnings come days after the Russian market was shaken by an array of new U.S. sanctions intended to punish Russia for interfering in last year's U.S. election, cyber hacking, bullying Ukraine and other alleged malign actions. Russia denies all the allegations.

The sanctions prohibit U.S. financial institutions from participating in the primary market of Russia's government debt, OFZ treasury bonds, from June 14. Analysts said the measures did not force non-resident holders to urgently sell securities.

Fitch said Russia's sovereign rating could withstand the sanctions but they clouded the economic outlook.

"While the rouble recovered from its initial fall on Thursday's announcement, greater market volatility could adversely affect growth prospects, for example if it caused the Central Bank of Russia to accelerate its policy rate tightening," Fitch said.

The central bank is widely expected to raise rates this Friday to address inflationary risks stemming from the weak rouble.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX, helped by the weaker rouble, hit an all-time high of 3.604,31 before sliding to 3,601.9, up 0.1% on the day.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS fell 0.4% to 1,491.6 points.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, editing by Larry King)

